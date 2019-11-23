WATCH: Springfield marches down field for game-tying score late in the first half

Watch the video to see highlights of the game-tying drive in the final minute of the second quarter.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Springfield and Mogadore are tied 14-14 at halftime in the Division VI Regional Final.

Trailing 14-7 in the final minute of the the first half, the Tigers drove right down the field for the game-tying touchdown.

Springfield enters week 13 with a perfect 12-0 record, and is seeking the first Regional Title in program history.