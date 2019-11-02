Watch: Springfield lands perfect season, top seed in win

LIVE NOW /
McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Tigers moved to a perfect 10-0 on the season Friday night with a 38-21 victory over McDonald.

The Tigers are also expected to be named the top seed in Division VI, Region 21 when the official pairings for the playoffs are announced later this weekend.

McDonald closes the season out at 6-4.

