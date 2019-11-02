Watch: Springfield lands perfect season, top seed in win

McDonald closes the season out at 6-4

McDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Tigers moved to a perfect 10-0 on the season Friday night with a 38-21 victory over McDonald.

The Tigers are also expected to be named the top seed in Division VI, Region 21 when the official pairings for the playoffs are announced later this weekend.

You can watch the full extended highlights for the game above.

McDonald closes the season out at 6-4.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.