Hundreds turned out to wish the football team luck

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield Tigers play for a state championship Friday but Thursday night, the team got together for dinner in the high school cafeteria.

Then, the Tigers’ biggest — and loudest — supporters gave the team a grand sendoff. Hundreds turned out to wish them luck.

MORE: Eye of the Tigers! Springfield treating state title game like any other

The game is Friday morning. Sports Team 27 will cover it and you can follow it on WKBN.com and the WKBN app.