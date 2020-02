The Tigers were led by senior Drew Clark with 23 points in a 65-57 road win over the Indians.

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Springfield boys basketball team picked up their 15th win of the season in a 65-57 victory over Girard Tuesday at Girard High School.

The Tigers controlled the pace from the start and led 40-24 at halftime.

Springfield (15-6) was led by Drew Clark with 23 points, while Clay Medvec had 16. Evan Ohlin finished with 13 points for the Tigers.

Girard was led by a pair of seniors with Christian Graziano with 23 points and Lorenzo Frigiero had 13.