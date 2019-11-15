WATCH: Springfield and Trimble to meet in undefeated Week 12 showdown

Both teams enter with an 11-0 record and will play for a spot in the Region 21 Finals.

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Tigers and Tomcats are set for a classic showdown in the Division VI playoffs Friday at St. Clairsville High School.



Both teams have dominated the competition this year, averaging well over 40 points per game. Springfield likes to spread teams out offensively, while Trimble runs the wishbone offense to perfection, with a physical presence up front.

“They re-create the line of scrimmage offensively and come off the ball well,” said Sean Guerriero, Springfield head coach. “They have some good linemen that fire off and are doing some positive things. So they’re going to come out and try to play us in a box and try to establish the run and hit a couple play-action passes over top.”

“They’re going to be fierce so I think we have to match that throughout the whole game,” said Beau Brungard, sophomore quarterback. “We can’t get down on ourselves if they get up big or if we get up big we gotta stay calm all the way through and play four quarters.”

Brungard has been outstanding as a sophomore quarterback, throwing for 20 touchdowns and running for 13 more. One advantage Friday will be the turf field in St. Clairsville. Both teams are used to playing in the sloppy conditions of a grass field, but a faster surface favors the Tigers.

“At this point in the year it’s always going to be a little bit more muddy, traction is going to be a little less suitable for a football game,” said Garrett Walker, senior receiver. “So being on turf is going to be amazing, we’re going to be able to fly around.”

Regardless of the outcome Friday, it’s been quite a ride for these record-breaking Tigers. Offensive coordinator Mark Brungard has watched his son make history under center and Beau says, they’re hungry for more.

“We’re going a little farther than [my dad] did,” said Brungard. “I’m always hearing stories about him back in the day playing the same teams. I’ve had older teachers and coaches who have played on the previous team who was really good and they’re getting on us about getting better than them so it’s pretty neat.”

“It’s amazing, we’ve been playing for this school since the 6th grade,” said Walker. “It’s amazing to be out here with the kids we grew up with and to be doing as good as we are.”