Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
1  of  2
Live Now
President Trump to speaking about supporting small businesses through Paycheck Protection Program Coronavirus in Ohio Tuesday update: DeWine holding daily briefing
Closings and delays
There are currently 24 active closings. Click for more details.

WATCH: Sports Team 27 breaks down the Cleveland Browns 2020 Draft

Sports

The team added seven new players to the roster, with their first four picks coming from the SEC

by:

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Most NFL Draft analysts have given the Cleveland Browns high marks for their picks this year. The team added seven new players to the roster, with the first four picks coming from the SEC.

Watch the video above to see what WKBN Sports Director Ryan Allison and Chad Krispinsky have to say about this year’s draft class.

The Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft Picks:

JEDRICK WILLS
Alabama / Offensive Tackle

Wills is a 6’4″, 312-pound junior and First Team All-SEC selection at Alabama. He started all 13 games at right tackle this past season, helping lead the Crimson Tide to 11 wins, including a victory in the 2019 Citrus Bowl.

GRANT DELPIT
LSU / Safety

Delpit is a 6’3″ junior that had 65 tackles for the national champions last year and has recorded eight interceptions over the last three seasons.

JORDAN ELLIOTT
Missouri / Defensive Tackle

Elliott stands 6’4″, weighs 302 pounds and recorded 31 solo tackles for the Tigers last season.

JACOB PHILLIPS
LSU / Linebacker

Phillips started all 15 games at linebacker and led the Tigers with 113 tackles, including 7.5 for loss. He’s 6’3″, 229 pounds and ran a 4.66 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

HARRISON BRYANT
Florida Atlantic / Tight End

Bryant was a first-team All-American and won the 2019 John Mackey Award, given annually to the nation’s top tight end. He led all players at the position with 65 receptions for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns.

NICK HARRIS
Washington / Center

Harris was a three-year starter for the Huskies and earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors as a junior and senior. He started at right guard before moving to center for his final two seasons.

DONOVAN PEOPLES-JONES
Michigan / Wide Receiver

Peoples-Jones was an All-Big Ten wideout at Michigan that totaled 438 yards receiving, along with six touchdowns during his final season in Ann Arbor.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com