WATCH: Sports Team 27 breaks down the Cleveland Browns 2020 Draft

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Most NFL Draft analysts have given the Cleveland Browns high marks for their picks this year. The team added seven new players to the roster, with the first four picks coming from the SEC.

The Cleveland Browns 2020 NFL Draft Picks:

JEDRICK WILLS

Alabama / Offensive Tackle Wills is a 6’4″, 312-pound junior and First Team All-SEC selection at Alabama. He started all 13 games at right tackle this past season, helping lead the Crimson Tide to 11 wins, including a victory in the 2019 Citrus Bowl.

GRANT DELPIT

LSU / Safety Delpit is a 6’3″ junior that had 65 tackles for the national champions last year and has recorded eight interceptions over the last three seasons.

JORDAN ELLIOTT

Missouri / Defensive Tackle Elliott stands 6’4″, weighs 302 pounds and recorded 31 solo tackles for the Tigers last season.

JACOB PHILLIPS

LSU / Linebacker Phillips started all 15 games at linebacker and led the Tigers with 113 tackles, including 7.5 for loss. He’s 6’3″, 229 pounds and ran a 4.66 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

HARRISON BRYANT

Florida Atlantic / Tight End Bryant was a first-team All-American and won the 2019 John Mackey Award, given annually to the nation’s top tight end. He led all players at the position with 65 receptions for 1,004 yards and seven touchdowns.

NICK HARRIS

Washington / Center Harris was a three-year starter for the Huskies and earned first-team All-Pac 12 honors as a junior and senior. He started at right guard before moving to center for his final two seasons.