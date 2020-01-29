WATCH: Sports Team 27 asks Kentucky’s Vince Marrow about interest in YSU coaching position

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley native and current Kentucky Assistant Coach Vince Marrow tells Sports Team 27 that he could have interest in the currently vacant YSU head football coaching position.



Watch the video to hear his thoughts on potential interest in possibly replacing Bo Pelini, who recently left YSU to become the defensive coordinator at LSU.

Having earned the reputation of an outstanding recruiter, Marrow is currently the Associate Head Coach, Tight End, Recruiting Coordinator and NFL Liaison at the University of Kentucky, where he’s coached for the past seven seasons.

He is a graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School, and began his college career at YSU, before transferring to Toledo.

He was selected by the Buffalo Bills in the 1992 draft, and also spent time in the NFL with the Panthers, Jets, Bears, and 49ers.