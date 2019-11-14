WATCH: Special signing day for standout hoopers White, Rasile, Magestro

All three players are former members of our WKBN Starting Five and now they're taking their talents to the next level

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The early signing period has given athletes a chance to make their decisions official, then focus on their final year of high school basketball. That’s the case for three local standouts.

Zach Rasile, Malia Magestro and Makennah White are all former members of our WKBN Starting 5.

All of their hard work paid off Wednesday.

Rasile signed with Division II West Liberty and the Hilltoppers are getting one of the best shooters in the state. Zach already has well over 2,000 career points with 358 career three-pointers — the most in Ohio high school history — for McDonald.

“When I went down there, I just really liked the coach, the environment and their offensive system,” Rasile said. “Obviously, they score a lot of points and they win a lot of games, so that’s something I want to be a part of. I put a lot of hours in the gym, spend a lot of time in the weight room. I’m just trying to get better and better every day, and I’m definitely excited to be there.”

Over in Western PA, White and Magestro are moving on to the Division I level.

Kennedy Catholic’s Magestro is a two-time member of our Starting 5 and decided to stay local and suit up for YSU. The Penguins will get a high-energy player on both ends of the floor.

“As soon as I went to YSU, the people were just so kind to me and I felt right at home with the coaches and the players,” Magestro said. “I’ve been talking to the players on the team for years now. I have to keep working hard this season and in the off-season. I’m going to work really hard to try and make a big difference for YSU next year.”

It was an emotional day in West Middlesex as Makennah White became the first Division I basketball signee in school history, signing with the UMass Minutewomen.

White led the Big Reds to the state championship game last season while averaging 21 points and 12 rebounds per game.

“I plan just to come in and learn from the seniors, the upperclassmen, because, obviously, they’ve been there,” White said. “Then try to contribute as much as possible and do what I do best, then expand from there.”