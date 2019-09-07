Watch: Southern’s Jayce Sloan eludes defenders to scramble for TD

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Following a 9-1 season in 2018, Southern Local upped their out-of-conference scheduled in 2019 and played host to 2018 playoff qualifier River Friday night.

Southern got on the board early with record-setting quarterback Jayce Sloan avoiding multiple defenders in a scramble to the end zone to give the Indians an early lead.

Watch the video above to see the play.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best player in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.