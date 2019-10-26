WATCH: Southern rolls past rival Wellsville to stay unbeaten

Southern got the best of their rival Wellsville for their 9th-straight win

WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern remains perfect on the season after the Indians thrashed rival Wellsville 58-0.

Southern has rolled off 9-straight wins to open the season and are in playoff position entering Week 10.

Watch the video above to see highlights of the game between the Indians and Tigers.

