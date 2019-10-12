Watch: Southern offense keeps rolling, moves to 7-0

The Indians bring their undefeated record back home to face United next week

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southern Local Indians have been very strong to start 2019 with a 6-0 record and several lopsided victories to their credit.

Friday night was no different with the Indians making quick work of East Palestine, winning 57-0.

The high-scoring Indians offense was on display early and often, including a first quarter touchdown connection between Jayce Sloan and Cameren Grodhaus.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.