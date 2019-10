WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southern Local Indians rolled into Wellsville Friday night and came to play.

Southern running back Dylan Milhoan breaks his way through Wellsville’s defense to find pay dirt adding to the lead for the Indians.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.