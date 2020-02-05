WATCH: Southern Local’s Cam Grodhaus joins the 1,000 point club

Live Now
SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern Local senior Cam Grodhaus came into Tuesday’s game against Columbiana just 13 points shy of 1,000 for his career. And the Indian’s senior didn’t have to wait long to reach the milestone. Grodhaus eclipsed that mark in the 2nd quarter.

You can watch the buckets that led to that milestone in the video above.

Cam Grodhaus finished with a team high 24 points. However, the Indians lost to Columbiana, 55-46. With the win, the Clippers clinched the Eastern Ohio Athletic Conference title.

