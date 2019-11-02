Watch: Southern finishes undefeated season

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – The Southern Local Indians finished the regular season undefeated (10-0) with a 50-6 win over the Leetonia Bears Friday night.

Southern Local quarterback Jayce Sloan became the Indians’ all-time leader in touchdown passes in the game.

Leetonia finishes the season with a record of 6-4.

Despite their unbeaten record, Southern will be on the road in week 11 to start the playoffs.

