Watch: South Range QB pulls ‘Madden’ juke en route to TD on Game of the Week

You can watch the entire game tonight at 11PM on FOX Youngstown

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range hosts unbeaten Girard Friday night in the ‘Game of the Week’.

The game has been filled with highlight reel plays including an 18 yard touchdown run by South Range quarterback Isaac Allegretto where he scrambles out of the pocket and pulls a juke move on a defender typically seen in the ‘Madden’ video game. Watch the video above to see the play.

You can watch the entire game tonight at 11PM on FOX Youngstown.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.