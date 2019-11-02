Watch: South Range clinches playoff spot with win over Hubbard

South Range scored 21 points in the first quarter

CANFIELD ,Ohio (WKBN) – The South Range Raiders beat the Hubbard Eagles by the score of 36-13 Friday night, clinching their spot in week eleven in the process.

South Range scored 21 points in the first quarter.

Hubbard finishes with a record of 6-4 while South Range finishes with a record of 7-3.

Hubbard is also expected to have a spot in the playoffs despite the loss.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.