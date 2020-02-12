WATCH: ‘Something I’ve been looking forward to’ Jeff Bayuk joining his son John’s staff at Struthers

Veteran Valley head football coach Jeff Bayuk is joining his son's staff at Struthers as an assistant

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Former Warren JFK head coach Jeff Bayuk is joining his son John’s staff at Struthers as an assistant after resigning as the Eagles head coach just over a week ago.

Bayuk spent the last six season as Warren JFK’s head coach, leading the Eagles to a state championship in 2016.

Bayuk’s Eagles also has reached the postseason the last five-straight season.

Bayuk previously served as head football coach at Canfield, Hubbard, and Campbell. For his career, he has amassed a record of 202-121.