WATCH: ‘Skies the limit’ Boardman races past Hickory in United Way Holiday Basketball Classic

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Boardman boys basketball team remained unbeaten on the year as the Spartans topped Hickory 62-49 in the United Way Holiday Basketball Classic on Saturday at Poland.

The Spartans led by 11 at halftime and pushed the lead to 16 points in the 4th quarter.

But the Hornets made a run late in the quarter, cutting the deficit to just 8.

But Boardman’s Derrick Anderson answered the run with a bucket to push the lead back to 10 and the Spartans never looked back.

Anderson led the way with 29 points.

Donald Whitehead paced Hickory with 26 points while Peyton Mele added 11.

Boardman improves to 3-0 while Hickory falls to 2-2.