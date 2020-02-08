Skid Continues! YSU women drop their 6th-straight, falling at home to Northern Kentucky

YSU led by as many as 11 in the first half but couldn't hold on against Northern Kentucky

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State led by as many as 11 early in the second period but dropped a 59-55 contest to Northern Kentucky on Saturday afternoon at Beeghly Center.

The Penguins fall to 11-13 overall and 4-8 in the Horizon League while the Norse improve to 14-10 overall and 8-5 in the league.

Junior Chelsea Olson led the Penguins with a game-high 20 points while Ny’Dajah Jackson had 10 points off the bench. Olson had 11 points in the first quarter, and her layup at the 8:45 mark of the second quarter put the Penguins up 29-18.

The Penguins were 11-for-14 from the field at that point, but they were 10-for-33 and scored 26 points over the final 28:45 of the game.

Molly Glick led Northern Kentucky with 14 points, and Ivy Turner added 11.

NKU jumped out to an 8-2 lead after making three of their first four shots, including a pair of 3-pointers. After a timeout, the Penguins, who shot 75 percent (9-for-12) from the floor in the first period, went on an 18-4 run to take a 20-12 lead.

Two baskets each by Peters and Olson got the Penguins within one, 12-10, and a 3-pointer by Olson at the 3:18 mark gave the Penguins their first lead at 13-12. A layup by Jen Wendler, an old-fashioned three-point play by Petit and two free throws by Olson capped the YSU run.

The teams traded baskets twice and YSU ended the first quarter with a 24-16 lead.

The Penguins built their lead to 11, 29-18, to start the second quarter after a 3-pointer by Mady Aulbach and a layup by Olson. The Norse, however, went on a 13-4 run to get back within two, 33-31, with 1:51 before halftime. A layup Jackson extended the YSU lead to four, but Kailey Coffey’s steal and layup with three seconds left cut the YSU lead to 35-33 at halftime.

Northern Kentucky scored the first five points of the third quarter to regain a 38-35 lead. Youngstown State answered by scoring six of the next nine points and tied the game at 41-41 a back-door cut and layup by Olson. After the Norse regained a 45-41 lead, Olson hit a 3-pointer and assisted on Hatcher’s fastbreak layup that gave YSU a 46-45 lead with 1:26 left in the third. NKU’s Carissa Garcia’s layup at the 1:02 mark gave the Norse a 47-46 edge at the end of the quarter.

After a jumper by Jackson gave YSU its final lead at 48-47 at the 8:57 mark of the fourth. The Norse rattled off six straight points on a free throw by Coffey and a jumper and 3-pointer by Ivy Turner to take a 53-48 lead with 6:35 left.

Maddie Schires’ corner 3-pointer tied the game at 55-55 with 1:59 left but Glick hit a jumper to put the Norse back up 57-55 with 1:38 left. Olson’s turnaround jumper in the paint with 33 seconds left rimmed out, and the Norse grabbed the defensive rebound. Emily Souder split a pair of free throws with 20 seconds left to put the Norse up 58-55, and YSU couldn’t get a quality look from beyond the arc and ended up missing on a contested shot near the basket. NKU got the rebound, and Niece made a free throw for the final tally.

Northern Kentucky scored 16 points off YSU’s 16 turnovers, and the Norse converted 12 offensive rebounds into 13 second-chance points.

The Norse made two of four free throws to seal the victory.

Youngstown State hosts Cleveland State, Saturday, Feb. 15. Tipoff is set for 1 p.m.

