Watch: Simons pulls in TD with one second left to extend Fitch lead in ‘Game of the Week’

Sherwood to Simons delivered late in the first half for Fitch

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Leading 14-7 late in the second half with the ball, Austintown Fitch could have played it safe and set up for a field goal to extend their lead with just seconds left on the clock. But the coach trusted his quarterback, Devin Sherwood, and he delivered. Sherwood found his receiver, Todd Simons, in the corner of the end zone with just one second remaining to give the Falcons a 21-7 lead going into the locker room.

You can watch the play in the video above.

The entire game can be seen tonight at 11PM on FOX Youngstown.

