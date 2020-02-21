WATCH: Sibling rivalry! Scarpitti twins share special bond at West Branch

Carly and Nick Scarpitti are both standout basketball players and on track to be co-valedictorians at West Branch with 4.0 GPA's.

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) – West Branch seniors Carly and Nick Scarpitti have made quite an impact on and off the basketball court for the Warriors.



The two have shared a special bond since birth and are now seniors at West Branch and also at the top of their class academically.

“Pretty much anything you can think of, we’ve made it into a competition or a game or something,” said Carly.

Growing up, they were side-by-side and stride-for-stride in just about everything, especially when it came to basketball.

“We would definitely go at it,” said Nick. “Whoever lost, being a 10-year-old, would go pout or something like that.”

Both Nick and Carly are also stride for stride in the classroom with 4.0 GPA’s and on track to be the West branch’s only two co-valedictorians this year.

“Definitely a rivalry,” said Carly. “It’s always whenever there’s a test, what did you get on this and what did you get on that? It’s always pretty much neck-and-neck.”

On the court, Carly and Nick let their play do the talking and they’re tough. In fact, back in October, Nick tore his ACL during soccer season but through rehab and hard work made a miraculous three-month recovery. Last Friday, he was back on the court for senior night, where the boys won their first outright conference title in 29 years.

“We’re kind of similar, she just goes at it,” said Nick. “It starts on the defensive end for both of us I think and we just kind of, we’re team-player first.”

“It’s very nice to always have someone that you know you can rely on,” said Carly. “Ya, we’re definitely very close.”