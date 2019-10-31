WATCH: Sherwood to Simons! Fitch records fall with 99-yard touchdown

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three school records were broken Friday night in Austintown Fitch’s 40-14 win over Boardman.
The Falcons completed a 99-yard touchdown pass when sophomore quarterback Devin Sherwood found junior wideout Todd Simons on the sideline.
That is now the longest pass in team history.

Sherwood finished the game with a school-record 381 yards passing and threw for two scores. Simons caught both of those touchdowns passes, and set a new school record with 180 yards receiving on just 5 catches.
Austintown Fitch will finish the regular season this Friday night when they travel to Cardinal Mooney.