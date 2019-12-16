WATCH: Shenango races past Farrell down the stretch to hand Steelers their first loss

Eric Hopson had 21 points for Farrell but it wasn't enough as the Steelers fell to Shenango

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Farrell boys’ basketball team was handed their first loss of the season as the Steelers fell to Shenango at New Castle Sunday 47-40.

Farrell led by 1 at the half but was outscored 31-23 in the 2nd half which proved to be the difference.

Eric Hopson led the way for the Steelers with a game-high 21 points while Brian Hilton added 6.

For Shenango, Jason Kraner led the way with 18 points while Colin McQuiston added 11 points for the Wildcats.

Farrell falls to 1-1 on the season.

