The Blue Devils talked about their hot start to the season and their dramatic win over Hickory on Friday

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – The Sharpsville baseball team won an exciting game against Hickory on Friday in the bottom of the seventh inning 7-6.

Watch the video above to hear from the Blue Devils after their big win.

Tied in the bottom of the seventh, sophomore Andrew Frye was the hero, singling to score Cameron Williams to end the game.

It was Frye’s first career walk-off.

The Blue Devils are now 15-0, which is the best start in school history for the program.