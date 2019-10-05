Watch: Sharon receiver pulls in pass thrown behind him with one hand

Trailing 16-0 in the first half, the Sharon Tigers needed a big play

That’s when Lane Voytik took the snap and fired the ball down the sideline to his receiver Jaon Phillips who made an adjustment on the fly to pull in an impressive catch with one hand on the ‘Game of the week’.

The play ultimately led to Sharon’s first touchdown of the game.

