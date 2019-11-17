WATCH: Sharon grabs third-straight District 10 title with win over Grove City

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon grabbed their third-straight District 10 championship Saturday night as the Tigers beat Grove City 33-21.

Watch the video above for highlights of the Tigers win over the Eagles.

Sharon jumped out to a 13-0 lead after Lane Voytik ran for one score and then found Ty Eilam for another in the first quarter.

But Grove City rallied back, cutting the deficit to just 13-7 at halftime and then took the lead in the 3rd quarter when Logan Breese found Sayyid Muhammad for a 34-yard touchdown which made it 14-13.

But Voytik and C.J. Parchman hooked up for a 19-yard touchdown late in the 3rd quarter and a 8-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter which put Sharon up for good.

Voytik ended the night with 286 yards passing with three scores while Eliam had 13 catches for 197 yards and a touchdown.

Sharon advances to play Bald Eagle in a playoff game rematch from last season that the Tigers won.