Watch: Sharon dominates Sharpsville for 3rd-straight win

Sharon grabbed their 3rd-straight win Saturday night to move their record to 3-2 overall

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Sharon scored early and often Saturday night as they topped Sharpsville 47-0.

The win moves Sharon above .500 for the first time this season, and is the Tigers 3rd-straight win of the season.

Sharpsville drops to 2-3 overall and have lost back-to-back games.

The win puts Sharon at 3-2 as the Tigers will travel to Conneaut (PA) next week.

Sharpsville will look to rebound at home against Lakeview.

