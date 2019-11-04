WATCH: ‘Send shockwaves through the state;’ Harding coach previews playoff matchup with Massillon

Warren Harding Head Coach Steve Arnold says they hope to shock the state in their opening game of the postseason

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren Harding is getting set for its rematch with state power Massillon this week.

The Raiders enter the postseason in Division II, Region 5 as the 8-seed and will travel to top-ranked Massillon Friday night at 7.

Earlier in the season, Harding fell to the Tigers 49-7 in Week 3.

Watch the video above to hear from Raiders Head Coach Steve Arnold about their preparations for the game this week.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.