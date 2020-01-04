WATCH: Sebring marks milestones in thrilling win over Springfield

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Sebring head coach Brian Clark says he loves close games, and that’s exactly what he got Friday night. Clark earned his 200th career win in thrilling fashion with a 68-66 victory over Springfield.

Trojans senior Gabe Lanzer also reached 1,000 career points in the win. Lanzer reached the milestone with a 4th quarter free throw that gave Sebring a two-point lead with 8 seconds left.

Clay Medvec’s three point shot at the buzzer missed the mark, clinching the win for Sebring.

The Trojans were led by Jake Hunter’s 19 points. Dylan Johnson finished with 12, and Carson Rouse added 11 for Sebring.

Springfield senior Drew Clark led the Tigers with 25 points. Evan Ohlin added 15, and Beau Brungard chipped in 10.

Sebring improves to (9-0) on the season, while Springfield drops to (3-4).