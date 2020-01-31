WATCH: Season sweep! KC girls hold off West Middlesex in OT thriller

Malia Magestro and Bellah DiNardo combined for 45 points in a 68-60 overtime win for the Golden Eagles.

HERMITAGE, Pa (WKBN) – The Kennedy Catholic girls basketball team defeated West Middlesex, 68-60 in overtime Thursday at Kennedy Catholic High School.

Much like their first meeting on January 7th in our WKBN Game of the Week, this game also came down to the wire.

West Middlesex led 24-20 at halftime, but the Golden Eagles used a stifling defense to get back in the game. After trading baskets down the stretch, the game was tied at 54 at the end of regulation.

Kennedy Catholic dominated the overtime period with solid defense and free throw shooting on the other end.

KC senior Malia Magestro turned in another impressive game with 25 points, while sophomore Bellah DiNardo added 20 in the win.

Makennah White scored 20 points to lead West Middlesex, while Olivia Franks had 13 and Carlie Beatty 12 for the Big Reds.