WATCH: ‘Sealed in stone now’ Struthers claims first conference title since 2012 with win over Girard

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Struthers Wildcats are the Northeast 8 conference champions after they topped Girard 66-51 Monday night.
Watch the video above for highlights and reaction from the win.
Struthers led by 9 at the break and ballooned the lead to double-digits in the 3rd quarter.
But Girard made a huge run, cutting the deficit to just two at one point.
But in the 4th quarter, the Wildcats outscored the Indians 24-11 to secure the win.
Jared Laczko led the Wildcats with 18 points, while Aidan Slocum added 15 points in the win. Trey Metzka also reached double-figures with 12, while Carson Ryan finished with 11 for the Wildcats.
Thomas Cardiero led all scorers with 20 points for Girard. Christian Graziano added 14 points in the loss for the Indians.
Struthers moves to 18-3 on the season and the conference championship is their first since 2012.