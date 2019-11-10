WATCH: Salem overwhelmed by CVCA in first round

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem football team fell to Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, 40-8 Saturday in a Division IV Regional Quarterfinal at CVCA High School.
The Quakers were aggressive early but could not find the endzone. The Royals offense set the tone early as CVCA led 28-0 at halftime.
Salem finishes the season with an 8-3 record. CVCA (8-3) picks up their first playoff win in school history.
Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.
Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.
Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.