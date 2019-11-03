WATCH: Salem heads to Week 11 with big win over rival West Branch

The Quakers rolled by the Warriors, 46-27 Saturday night at Sebo Stadium

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – The Salem football team defeated rival West Branch, 46-27 Saturday in a Week 10 battle at Sebo Stadium.

The Quakers got off to a fast start in the first quarter with an early touchdown from freshman QB Jackson Johnson. Later in the quarter, Johnson found Blaize Exline for another Salem touchdown.

