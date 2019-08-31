Watch: Salem and Girard notch wins to open the 2019 campaign

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) - Struthers rolled past Ashtabula Lakeside 36-12 in the regular season opener Friday night.

It was the first game on the team's new turf at the Steve Belichik Complex.

Adrian Brown led the Wildcats with 129 yards with a touchdown on the ground.

Aiden Hall added 82 rushing yards with a touchdown, while Tyrese Hawkins chipped in with 47 yards and two touchdowns in the win for Struthers.

Alex Cummings also found the endzone with a one-yard touchdown run to open the scoring in the first quarter.