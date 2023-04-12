COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State coach Ryan Day held a news conference Wednesday to preview Saturday’s spring game.

Day said quarterback Devin Brown had a procedure done to a finger on his throwing hand and will not be able to play in Saturday’s game. That leaves junior Kyle McCord and transfer Tristan Gebbia as the quarterbacks who will be featured in the game.

Ryan Day on Devin Brown's finger injury: "He'll miss a few practices . . . It's more of a set back than anything else." — Justin Holbrock (@NBC4Justin) April 12, 2023

Aside from quarterback, there are a couple of notable positions to keep an eye on Saturday.

Linebacker injuries

Starting linebacker Steele Chambers will miss the game because of an injury he suffered two weeks ago. Day said he will be back for the season. The other starting linebacker, Tommy Eichenberg, has also been kept out of spring drills. That means several players will have a chance to play against the first-string offense and show they have what it takes to rotate with Chambers and Eichenberg during the season.

One of those players who can fill in at linebacker is Mitchell Melton, who suffered a torn ACL in last year’s spring game. He was impressing defensive coordinator Jim Knowles before that injury and could be used at the “jack” position, a hybrid between linebacker and defensive end. The position was played by Jack Sawyer last year, but he will solely focus on the defensive end in 2023. Others looking to stand out include C.J. Hicks, the No. 1 ranked linebacker for the class of 2022, and senior Cody Simon.

Running back

TreVeyon Henderson said last week he feels like himself again and is back to 100% after suffering a broken foot during OSU’s week three game against Toledo but has been kept out of team drills. He will not play in the spring game. The other returning starter, Miyan Williams, has been kept out of spring ball along with Evan Pryor, so Saturday will be an opportunity for rising sophomore Dallan Hayden and linebacker-turned-running back Chip Trayanum to show what they can do.

Spring game information

Day said the format will be Scarlet vs. Grey, which is essentially offense vs. defense. The game will be four quarters and said there might be a running clock in the fourth quarter.

Day said ‘north of 50,000 tickets’ have been sold for the game. Parking on the day of the game will be free. Kickoff for the spring game is set for noon.