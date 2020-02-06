WATCH: Ryan Day on Ohio State’s 2020 signing class; Buckeyes back on top in Big Ten recruiting

BELOIT, Ohio (WKBN) - West Branch clinched the outright Eastern Buckeye Conference title with a 50-42 win over Salem Wednesday night.

Carly Scarpitti And Peyton Alazaus led the Warriors with 13 points apiece in the win. Sammie Tuel chipped in with 7 for the Warriors.

Salem's Kyla Jamison led all scorers with 19 points. Abbie Davidson added 7 points in the setback.