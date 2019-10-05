Watch: Rockets down Rams late in battle of 4-1 teams

LOWELLVILLE (WKBN) – The Lowellville Rockets beat the Mineral Ridge Rams in a late game thriller by the score of 28-20.
Lowellville scored the game winning touchdown with 13 seconds left. The two point conversion was good and the Rams were unable to answer.
Watch the video above for the highlights.
The Rockets (5-1) host Jackson-Milton next week while the Rams (4-2) travel to Springfield.
