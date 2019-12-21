Rivalry Renewed! Kennedy Catholic gets best of Farrell in first meeting since 2016

A 13-0 run at the end of the first quarter helped Kennedy Catholic get past Farrell Friday night

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – In their first meeting since 2016, the Kennedy Catholic boys basketball team got the best of Farrell, topping the Steelers 51-37.

The Golden Eagles went on a 13-0 run at the end of the first quarter to extend the lead to 20-6 and never looked back.

Ike Herster was the only Golden Eagle in double-figures with 23 points.

For Farrell, three players reached double-digits, led by Ben King with 11, while Eric Hopson and Adrian Daniels each had 10.

KC improves to 4-0 while Farrell drops to 2-2 on the season.