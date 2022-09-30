NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – It’s a big-time battle in the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Scarlet Tier Friday night as the 5-1 Mineral Ridge Rams visit the 5-1 Jackson-Milton Blue Jays.

Before we bring you the full highlights tonight, we had to get you this play right away.

Watch the video above as quarterback Triston Valley heaves the ball down the field, finding Mason Miller for a diving catch along the sidelines right in front of our WKBN sports reporter, Josh Frketic.

Valley would quickly turn the drive into points with a quarterback keeper touchdown run moments later.