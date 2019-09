The Raiders never trailed in the game

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Reynolds (5-1) beat West Middlesex (3-3) on the road, winning by the score of 28-14.

The Raiders never trailed in the game. They host Eisenhower next week while the Big Reds host Cambridge Springs.

Get updated scores, every Friday night on the WKBN scores page.



Looking for standings? Visit the WKBN high school football standings page.



Watch interviews and get player profiles for some of the best players in the Valley – visit the WKBN Big 22 page.