The Raiders hung on late to grab their 2nd win of the season, topping Slippery Rock at home

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Reynolds grabbed their 2nd win of the season Friday night as they got the best of Slippery Rock 25-21.

The Raiders opened the scoring on a Sean O’Hara 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to make it 7-0.

They took the lead again in the 2nd when Bryce McCloskey found Marketis Stevens for a 50-yard touchdown reception.

Reynolds is now 2-0 on the season and will welcome Saegertown to town next week.