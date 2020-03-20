WATCH: Remember when Bob Patton Jr was named Ohio’s Mr. Basketball?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the 33-year history of the award, only one player from the Mahoning Valley has earned the title of Ohio’s Mr. Basketball.
Liberty’s Bob Patton Jr. won the award in 1990. The Leopards senior averaged over 21 points, 8 assists, and 4 rebounds per game that season, and helped lead Liberty to 27 consecutive wins and the Division III State Championship game.
Watch the video above to see WKBN’s archived highlights from Liberty’s tournament run (including a cameo appearance from U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan during his high school days at Warren JFK).
McDonald’s Zach Rasile was a two-time finalist for Ohio’s Mr. Basketball and spoke about this year’s voting earlier this week.
Here’s the complete list of previous Mr. Basketball winners:
2020 VonCameron Davis – Walnut Ridge
2019 Samari Curtis – Xenia
2018 Dane Goodwin – Upper Arlington
2017 Kaleb Wesson – Westerville South
2016 Zavier Simpson – Lima
2015 Luke Kennard – Franklin
2014 Luke Kennard – Franklin
2013 Marc Loving – St. John’s
2012 Justin Fritts – Mentor
2011 Trey Burke – Northland
2010 Jared Sullinger -Northland
2009 Jared Sullinger – Northland
2008 William Buford – Libbey
2007 Jon Diebler – Upper Sandusky
2006 O.J. Mayo – Huntington
2005 O.J. Mayo – Huntington
2004 Jamar Butler – Shawnee
2003 LeBron James – St. Vincent St. Mary
2002 LeBron James – St. Vincent St. Mary
2001 LeBron James – St. Vincent St. Mary
2000 Chet Mason – Cleveland East
2000 Tony Stockman – Medina
1999 Emmanuel Smith – Euclid
1998 Sonny Johnson – Garfield Heights
1997 Kenny Gregory – Independence
1996 Jason Collier – Catholic Central
1995 Damon Stringer – Cleveland Heights
1994 Aaron Hutchins – Lima Central Catholic
1993 Geno Ford – Cambridge
1992 Greg Simpson – Lims Senior
1991 Greg Simpson – Lima Senior
1990 Bob Patton, Jr. – Liberty
1989 Jim Jackson – Macomber
1988 Jim Jackson – Macomber