WATCH: Remember when Bob Patton Jr was named Ohio’s Mr. Basketball?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In the 33-year history of the award, only one player from the Mahoning Valley has earned the title of Ohio’s Mr. Basketball.

Liberty’s Bob Patton Jr. won the award in 1990. The Leopards senior averaged over 21 points, 8 assists, and 4 rebounds per game that season, and helped lead Liberty to 27 consecutive wins and the Division III State Championship game.

Watch the video above to see WKBN’s archived highlights from Liberty’s tournament run (including a cameo appearance from U.S. Congressman Tim Ryan during his high school days at Warren JFK).

McDonald’s Zach Rasile was a two-time finalist for Ohio’s Mr. Basketball and spoke about this year’s voting earlier this week.

Here’s the complete list of previous Mr. Basketball winners:

2020 VonCameron Davis – Walnut Ridge

2019 Samari Curtis – Xenia

2018 Dane Goodwin – Upper Arlington

2017 Kaleb Wesson – Westerville South

2016 Zavier Simpson – Lima

2015 Luke Kennard – Franklin

2014 Luke Kennard – Franklin

2013 Marc Loving – St. John’s

2012 Justin Fritts – Mentor

2011 Trey Burke – Northland

2010 Jared Sullinger -Northland

2009 Jared Sullinger – Northland

2008 William Buford – Libbey

2007 Jon Diebler – Upper Sandusky

2006 O.J. Mayo – Huntington

2005 O.J. Mayo – Huntington

2004 Jamar Butler – Shawnee

2003 LeBron James – St. Vincent St. Mary

2002 LeBron James – St. Vincent St. Mary

2001 LeBron James – St. Vincent St. Mary

2000 Chet Mason – Cleveland East

2000 Tony Stockman – Medina

1999 Emmanuel Smith – Euclid

1998 Sonny Johnson – Garfield Heights

1997 Kenny Gregory – Independence

1996 Jason Collier – Catholic Central

1995 Damon Stringer – Cleveland Heights

1994 Aaron Hutchins – Lima Central Catholic

1993 Geno Ford – Cambridge

1992 Greg Simpson – Lims Senior

1991 Greg Simpson – Lima Senior

1990 Bob Patton, Jr. – Liberty

1989 Jim Jackson – Macomber

1988 Jim Jackson – Macomber