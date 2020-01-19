WATCH: Record Breaker! Mineral Ridge’s Harkins becomes school’s all-time leading scorer in win over Badger

Senior Alexa Harkins broke Amy Bundy's all-time scoring mark Saturday in the win over Badger

KINSMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mineral Ridge senior Alexa Harkins became the Rams’ all-time leading scorer Saturday as she led Ridge past Badger, 53-38.

Watch the video above to see the highlights and hear the reaction from Harkins on setting the mark.

With under 4 minutes to go in the 4th quarter, Harkins grabbed a rebound and finished from the block to set the new record.

The senior needed 18 points to tie the record coming in and 19 to break it. She finished with 21 points on the night.

Amy Bundy held the previous record at 1,311 points set from 1993-1996.

Mineral Ridge improves to 6-8 on the year.