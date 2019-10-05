Watch: Reardon & Ursuline rally past Chaney for first win

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ursuline football team rallied past Chaney, 27-26 for their first win of the season and the first since the return of head coach Dan Reardon.
The Irish led 14-6 at halftime, but a big third quarter for the Cowboys gave them a 20-14 lead heading to the 4th quarter.
But Ursuline took advantage of several turnovers to position themselves to take the lead. Quarterback Brady Shannon went down with an injury, so Coach Reardon’s son, Matthew led the team in the second half.
With under seven minutes left, Reardon threw a timely pass to James Phillips down inside the 10-yard line. Then Trenton Hill pounded in a short touchdown to give the Irish a 27-26 lead.
One last chance for Chaney fell short as DeMarcus McElroy came up with an interception to seal the victory.
Up next, Ursuline (1-5) travels to Bishop Watterson, while Chaney (3-3) travels to University School for Week 7 next Saturday afternoon.