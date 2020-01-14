WATCH: ‘Really starting to payoff for us’ Magestro nets season-high 43 in win over Farrell

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Kennedy Catholic’s Malia Magestro set a new season-high Monday night as she led the Golden Eagles past Farrell 65-53.

Watch the video for highlights and reaction from the game.

KC led by just 1 after the first quarter but outscored the Steelers 18-8 in the 2nd quarter and never looked back.

Malia Magestro had a season-high 43 points for Kennedy Catholic in the win.

Kyra Crosby led the way for Farrell with 17 points while teammate Jaylie Green added 12.

The Golden Eagles improve to 10-2 on the season while Farrell falls to 8-5.