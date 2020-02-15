WATCH: Rasile’s 34 lifts McDonald past Sebring

McDonald has won 6 of their last 7 road games

Zach Rasile is 132 points shy of passing Jay Burson for 3rd on scoring list

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) – Zach Rasile’s 34 points was enough to push McDonald by Sebring, 70-63. Rasile drained 6 three-pointers and made 6 of 8 foul shots. Rasile finds himself in 4th place on the state’s all-time scoring leader list 132 points behind former Ohio State great Jay Burson.

Ohio’s All-Time Scoring List

3,208 – Jon Diebler (Fostoria/Upper Sandusky)

2,977 – Luke Kennard (Franklin)

2,958 – Jay Burson (John Glenn)

2,826 – Zach Rasile (McDonald)

For McDonald – who reached their 18th win of the year (18-3) – also had strong contributions from Eli Street (19 points) and Jake Portolese (15 points).

Back on January 10, Sebring was ranked #2 in the state and McDonald was #8. The Blue Devils defeated the Trojans – 72-54 – on WKBN’s Game of the Week.

The Blue Devils will close out the regular season schedule against Western Reserve at home on Tuesday. McDonald currently holds a 10-3 league mark.

Sebring falls to 14-6 overall and 7-6 in the MVAC. Three Trojans scored 18 points tonight – Gabe Lanzer, Dylan Johnson and Carson Rouse (8 rebounds).

The Trojans are matched at home against Waterloo on Tuesday and on the road at Struthers next Friday.

2019-20 Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference Standings

9 Waterloo – 12-1 (19-2)

Springfield – 11-3 (14-6)

McDonald – 10-3 (18-3)

Sebring – 7-6 (14-6)

Mineral Ridge – 5-9 (8-12)

Lowellville – 4-10 (10-11)

Western Reserve – 3-10 (6-15)

Jackson-Milton – 2-12 (7-14)