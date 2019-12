Zach Rasile torched the nets for 42 points Friday night in a win over Springfield

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – Zach Rasile netted 42 points for McDonald as the Blue Devils hung on for a 64-60 win over rival Springfield.

McDonald trailed by one at the half and after the third quarter but was able to rally in the fourth quarter for the win.

Jake Portolese was the only other Blue Devil in double-figures with 15.

Three Tigers scored in double-figures led by sophomore Beau Brungard with 27 while Evan Ohlin had 15 and Drew Clark added 13.

McDonald improves to 6-1 overall on the season.