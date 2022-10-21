CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Late in the second quarter of their game against Boardman Friday night, Canfield already was leading 14-0 when quarterback Broc Lowry and Gavin Ramun connected for a magical play on the field.
Watch the video above to see a beautiful spiral pass toward the back of the endzone end with a one-handed grab and a touchdown.
Canfield would go on to win the game, 35-6.
