Watch the video to see which high school basketball players caught our attention this week

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A milestone moment for a junior from Champion, another double-figure weekend for Boardman’s captain and Mineral Ridge has a new scoring champion — all of whom headline this week’s contenders for our WKBN Starting 5.

Watch the video above to see some of this week’s contenders.

This year marks the 11th season for the WKBN Starting 5, sponsored by Eastern Gateway Community College and B&R Wholesale Tire and Wheel.