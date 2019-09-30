WATCH: Ram tough! Mineral Ridge’s Perkins among Week Five contenders for the Big 22

Watch the video to see some of the top performers from Week 5 of the high school football season

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two tailbacks from the Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference pile up the rushing yards against one another. Plus Columbiana is back in the win column after a big game from their quarterback last Friday night.

Here’s a look at our Week 5 contenders for the WKBN Big 22.

This year marks the 13th season for our WKBN Big 22.

We’ve got players starting for some of the biggest college programs in the country, players who have won national championships and more than a handful who are currently playing in the NFL.